Birthday bash for Boon’s 70th

Pamela Duncan

Special 70th birthday wishes to Kay Boon (previously known as Kay Milton and ‘Short Stuff’). Mrs Boon celebrated on her actual birthday on 18 September, with her two brothers and sisters in Law, David and Helen Milton, who came from Western Australia and Peter and Kathy Milton who live in New South Wales.

Mrs Boon then celebrated her special birthday with a party with family and friends on Sunday, 21 September. About 90 people attended and was catered for by the Two Wells Bowling Club, and the Birthday Cake was by Sharone Mutch of Sharones Cakes and Things at Dublin.

Many people travelled great distances to share with Mrs Boon, and there were many groups that she has been involved with including the Melodrama Group, Equine Group, Riding for the Disabled and much more.

Both of Mrs Boon’s brothers gave beautiful speeches and was told Anne Arbon was NOT to make a speech (interesting!). Mrs Arbon probably has too many tales to tell as they have been overseas together on a few occasions.

Mrs Boon then thanked all for sharing her special day, blew out the birthday candles, then all enjoyed sharing the cake, along with the very

delicious afternoon tea. Many happy returns Kay, and many more to follow.