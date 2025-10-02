Camera Club flying high

Dean Manderson

‘Wings’ was the set subject at Clare Camera Club’s last meeting, so it was no surprise most photos dealt with flying.

Birds were an obvious choice, but the wings were not always dominant enough for our judge Annette Kirby and led to some crash landings in the points awarded. The odd angel, plane and butterfly did manage to fly in as well.

The subject for the 3 October meeting is ‘Flower/s’ so it should not be difficult to ensure the flower is the principal subject in the photo.

The meeting will be at 7.30pm in the brick building behind the Clare Uniting Church. Visitors are always welcome. Inquiries to Dianne Stevenson on 8842 3872.

RESULTS

Set Subject – ‘Wings’

Top: ‘I love my wings’ by Ian Trengove.

Runner up: ‘Leaving home’ by Jenny Reid.

Honour: Pam Griffin 2, Jenny Reid 2, Ian Trengove 1.

Merit: Ian Trengove 2, Pam Griffin 1, Kent Peter 1.

Open

Top: ‘Port Hughes perfection’ by Jenny Reid.

Runner up: ‘Fairy Wren’ by Kent Peter.

Honour: Jenny Reid 2, Ian Trengove 1, Glenda Cornwill 1, Kent Peter 1, Dianne Stevenson 1.

Merit: Kent Peter 2, Glenda Cornwill 1, Pam Griffin 1, Jenny Reid 1, Carol Virgin 1, Len Scott 1.