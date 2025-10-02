Port Broughton perks up for Cars and Coffee

Lesley Little

The very first Port Broughton Cars and Coffee was a roaring success!

The day began with a touch of misty rain, and while it dampened spirits for a moment, the mood quickly lifted as the morning went on. Vehicles rolled in from near and far, some as far away as Aldinga and Kimba, with more than 100 cars and bikes turning out for what became a lovely warm day.

Everything was on display, from a Haflinger owned by Fran and John Birrell of Beetaloo Valley, right through to a striking blue Lotus. Judge Mark Bellman had a tough job choosing a standout, but the Judges’ Choice award went to Simon Millar with his immaculate Dodge Polara.

Stephen Humphris was awarded the Furthest Travelled prize, after he made the long trip from Kimba in his 1979 Mercedes.

Vehicles filled what is known locally as the Bank Block and lined West Terrace all the way down to the boat ramp, creating a spectacular sight for locals and visitors alike.

The day was extremely well supported, local business were extremely busy trying to keep up the huge influx of enthusiasts and spectators and plans are already in place for the Summer Edition, coming in February.