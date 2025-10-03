High marks for students at Balak Show

Balaklava High School has congratulated its dedicated Agriculture and Show Team students who proudly represented the school at the 2025 Balaklava Show.

Results included in the Cattle Section with a first and third for Yearling Steer 300-430kg and a first for Pair Yearling Steer 300-430kg, and Champion Steer of the Show.

There was a first, second and third in the Wool Section for Medium Wool Merino Wether, as well as three firsts (Pen of Three Prime Merino Wethers, Heavy Merino Trade Lamb and Pen of Two Heavy Merino Trade Lamb), a second (Heavy Merino Trade Lamb) and two thirds (Heavy Merino Trade Lamb and Pen of Three Prime Merino Wethers) in the Sheep Section.

The school earn two firsts in the Egg Section for Hens Eggs White Shell (6) and Hen Eggs Bantam (6).

There were also big wins in the Poultry Section for Ancona Hen (first and third), Hyline Hen (first, second and third), Muscovy Duck (first, second and third) and Buff Orpington Hen (first, second and third, and Reserve Champion Heavy Breed), while the Muscovy Drake entry not only picked up a first but also Champion Large Waterfowl and Champion Waterfowl of Show.

For Ag Produce there was a second (Green Fodder Sheaf) and two thirds (Oats for Grain Sheaf, Oats for Export Sheaf), while for Fruit and Vegetables the school earned first and second ribbons for Lemons for Juice, Lemons for Peel, and Grapefruit, as well as Highest Aggregate Points in Citrus.

There are several special mentions the school wishes to give, including citrus preppers Aden Baker, Callum Fuller, Colbey Bowden, Jasper Hughes, Riley Beckel and Madalyn Wandel who worked hard on uniformity, picking, scrubbing and polishing to prepare the citrus entries.

Thanks go to cattle team of Shae Wood and Lily Tiller for ensuring Chug got onto milk feeding in 2024 when he was brought in by Charlotte Hodgetts, as well as the sheep team of Caitlyn Cox, Maya Sheppard, Chelsea Schutz and Ryan Cook for fleece prep.

The poultry and egg team was made up of Hamish Wildbore and Charlotte Hodgetts (drake washing), Natalie Whittle, Ethan Hallett and Olivia Blackham (duck washing and chicken prep), Maya Sheppard (egg washing), Jazleen Conda, Lily Hamp, Caitlin McLean, Caitlin Post and Ashlee Mendoza (egg selection).

The school has also given big thanks to Jamie Tiller for transporting sheep and cattle, and Sandy Hodgetts for collecting and penning show birds.