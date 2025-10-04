Wakefield welcomes two new citizens

Wakefield Regional Council recently welcomed two new Australian citizens at the council chambers in Balaklava.

A citizenship ceremony took place in the Phil Barry Chamber on Wednesday, 24 September with Edgardo Langyon, originally from the Philippines, and Dominic Chinhanga, originally from Zimbabwe, taking their citizenship pledge.

After the pledge a memorial glass and native Australian plant was presented each to Mr Langyon and Mr Chinhanga, along with their Citizenship Certificate to commemorate the ceremony.

Wakefield Mayor Rodney Reid congratulated both men on becoming Australian citizens, which he described as a major life decision involving commitment and responsibility.

“Our region’s strength is reliant on its communities and as a council area, we embrace the cultural diversity that these new citizens will bring,” he said.

“Citizenship ceremonies are always my favourite part of being the Mayor and something I looked forward to each year, it truly is an honour to welcome these new citizens to our region.”