Snowtown Garage Sale back for ninth year

For a ninth year running, people are invited to wander the streets of Snowtown to try and find a bargain, or a bit of unexpected treasure, for the annual community garage sale.

First held in 2016, the Snowtown Whole Town Garage Sale will take place on Sunday, 26 October from 8am, with houses across the town welcoming people to peruse, and buy items they have for sale on display.

People are invited to to grab a free town map from the Snowtown Newsagency or various spots across town, but are encouraged to bring cash as there are no ATM facilities in the town on Sundays.

There will also be a sausage sizzle and bake sale at the Lions Park in Snowtown, which will provide a tasty treat or a potential refuel as you continue your treasure trek across the town.

Anyone wanting to find out more are asked to contact Kelly Freebairn at the Snowtown Newsagency.