Race day on the bay

Tricsha Nurk

Sunday of the long weekend in October saw an absolutely perfect day for the Port Broughton Sailing and Boat Clubs Annual rubber duck race fundraiser on the bay.

There were just enough ducks up for sale with a nice breeze while the owners and their families participated in the ’duck inspired’ games for all, on the foreshore, while the sun warmed everyone up until the main event.

Four hundred little ducks were launched, the wind dropped and then gently blew in from the west and made a race possible taking the very keen field only about 25 minutes to touch the shore.

Owners of the 10 fastest little ducks received their prizes and all the other owners received their ‘Memento Race Ducks’ to take home, along with great stories about the day.

The owners and visitors lined the jetty and foreshore to cheer on the fleet and the winning ducks.

Thanks to the sponsors and supporters and also the clubs volunteers who spent many hours putting the event together.

The owners of the winning ducks were; 1st Duck 184 Tracey – Port Broughton, 2nd Duck 141 Sapphire Strapps – Port Broughton, 3rd Duck 151 Jodie Webb – Port Broughton, 4th Duck 44 Ange – Beach Front Deli, 5th Duck 275 Reggie Rogers – Port Broughton, 6th Duck 70 Jessica Ervin – Port Broughton, 7th Duck 123 Sam Smith – Port Pirie, 8th Duck 45 Diane Salisbury, 9th Duck 346 Deana Hughes, 10th Duck 168 Jasper King – Port Broughton.

Winner of the Little Duck Hunt around Town was Lauren. Winner of the Fashion Parade Duck was Indi Ervin. Winner of the Assisted Fashion Parade Thomas Flowers. Winner of the Adult Fashion Parade Duck was Claire Flowers.

So a great day was had by all, with ‘Anything can happen and usually does’.