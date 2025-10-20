Special celebrations for special lady Brenda

Pamela Duncan

On Tuesday, 23 September, a group of special friends met at St. Georges Bakehouse in the Virginia Shopping Centre, to give Brenda Lamont a “surprise” to celebrate her 90th birthday.

It was a surprise because her actual birthday was on the Wednesday, 24 September.

The day was organised by close friend, Liz Seccafien and it was a great celebration, sharing coffee and cake (with some getting a special greeting on their frothy coffee topping).

The cake was a beautiful birthday cake made by Sharone’s Cakes & Things at Dublin. After singing “Happy Birthday” to Brenda, who then blew out the candles, everyone then shared a piece of the cake.

On her actual birthday she celebrated by being taken out to Lunch to the “V” at Virginia, by her three sons Devon, Scott and Dale, a very special event for Brenda.

On Sunday, after church, Brenda supplied her friends of the Uniting Church with special birthday cupcakes – made by the Two Wells Bakery.

One small cake with a birthday candle was presented to Brenda, who then blew out the candle, with everyone singing the birthday song to her. It was a great occasion.

The Craft Group on Wednesday, 1 October, because she could not come to this group the previous week, they had cake, balloons, homemade flowers filled with chocolates made especially for her by Sam, and a card signed by all the Craft members.

After blowing out the candle, everyone joined in singing Happy Birthday with the cake being shared by all. Brenda was overwhelmed with all her birthday wishes, including flowers, chocolates, presents, cards, phone calls and people wishing her a Happy Birthday.

Congratulations on your 90th Brenda, a may there be many more.