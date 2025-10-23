Clare High shines at annual Arts Cabaret

Clare High School recently held its ever popular annual Arts Cabaret, presenting a week of inspired performances by senior students, supported onstage by enthusiastic younger music students.

The event, which ran from 23 to 27 September, featured three spectacular night time shows and a special matinee performance dedicated to Year 7 and 8 classes.

“It’s a great opportunity for students to showcase their talent and complete their SACE exams in front of family and friends,” the school’s Head of Music Trudy Hart said.

The cabaret highlighted the breadth of talent within the school’s music program, with a diverse array of solos and ensemble performances.

The event welcomed several distinguished VIP guests across the week, including Clare and Gilbert Valleys Council Mayor Allan Aughey OAM and his wife Lynn, Member for Frome Penny Pratt MP, and Lions Club President Ken Bradford accompanied by his wife Yvonne.

Their attendance reflected a shared commitment to supporting local youth in the arts, and their presence delivered a strong message of encouragement to the students.

Parents and community members who attended were treated to high-calibre performances, reflecting months of hard work and dedication. Many parents expressed their admiration for the professionalism and creativity displayed by the students.

“The confidence and stage presence our children have developed is remarkable,” one parent said.

“It’s wonderful to see their skills being nurtured in such a supportive and public forum.”

The matinee performance allowed the younger students to see the results of dedication, and many expressed their excitement about being part of future events.

Student performers shared the experience was both rewarding and memorable, building not just their artistic abilities, but their teamwork and self-confidence as well.

The Arts Cabaret continues to be a highlight of the Clare High School calendar, providing a platform for students to excel and bringing the school community together in celebration of the arts.