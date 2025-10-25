Community and compassion at Lutheran women’s event

Raeleen Wandel

The 58th Upper Northern Zone Lutheran Women’s Fellowship Day was held on 14 August at St Andrews Lutheran Church, Port Pirie.

The theme for the day was based on “Make a Joyful Noise unto the Lord”. The day began with Registration and morning tea.

As part of the registration process attendees were given reports, a program, a goodie bag and a welcoming cuppa. In the goodie bag there was a heart sewn using fabric with music patterns, a pen with a Bible verse and a selection of tracts.

The heart was to remind us of God’s love for us. The fabric with music patterns is to remind us to make a joyful noise unto the Lord.

Morning tea was a selection of savoury and sweet scones, baked by the ladies of the Port Pirie Parish.

Pastor Brian Keller led the opening devotion which was based on the many ways to make a joyful noise unto the Lord.

Zone Fellowship members attended from Booleroo Centre, Crystal Brook, Jamestown, Laura/Appila, Port Pirie and Whyalla. Visitors also attended from Clare, Brinkworth, Keith, Minlaton and Salisbury.

Claire Conaghty, who is a Pastoral Assistant of the Catholic Diocese of Port Pirie, gave an interesting talk about her life as a police officer prior to gaining employment with the Catholic Church.

Claire had many different jobs over the later years before becoming a Pastoral Associate with the Catholic Church in Port Pirie. Having compassion for lonely and disadvantaged people on Christmas Day led to the creation of a Community Christmas Tea.

At the end of her talk, Claire invited us to sing “I have a Dream”. In memory of loved ones who have died, the hymn “Be still my soul” was sung.

Lunch was a BYO, however lovely hot soup cooked by members of the St Andrews Church, was offered to all.

We were thoroughly entertained by a local Ukulele group who led us in a sing-a-long of lovely golden oldie songs.

Josie Hunt, President of the State Lutheran Women’s Fellowship, gave a report about the many projects undertaken by the LWSA-NT. It was very interesting and eye-opening to learn of how many projects there are.

Attendees were invited to bring pantry goods which were to be donated to Lutheran Care. Knitted and patchwork quilts were also donated to Lutheran Care.

The offering of the day was shared between Port Pirie Community Christmas Tea and the LWSA-NT project – Alice Springs Town Ministry.

The day was very enjoyable and closed with the Lord’s Prayer and singing “God standing by your side”.