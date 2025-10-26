Zion century celebrated in Saddleworth

Chris Schmaal – Secretary

On 19 October members, past members and friends gathered at the Zion Lutheran Church in Saddleworth to celebrate the 100th year of the dedication of the church building, and 102 years of the town’s Zion Congregation.

A worship service and barbecue lunch were organised to celebrate the day.

Due to the illness of our present Pastor, Howard Beard, previous Pastor Robin Zadow and SA Bishop Andrew Brook conducted the service, reflecting upon the name of Zion – originally the name given to the hill on which Jerusalem stands meaning ‘dry place’ or another theological meaning ‘the mountain where God is present and God protects and cares’.

Bishop Andrew reflected on our forbears and Pastors and how throughout the 100 years, people have been coming to hear, listen and learn about God’s presence and come together to Zion, God’s place of protection and care.

Bishop Andrew gave thanks to God for all the blessings of the past 100 years and encouraged us to continue to come and worship, to receive the presence of the living God through his Son Jesus Christ.

Chairperson Greg Schmaal reflected on some of the history of events, previous members and Pastors. Many weddings, baptisms, confirmations and funerals have taken place over the 100 years. At present our oldest member is 88-years-old and our youngest is six-months-old.

Special mention was regarding the late previous American born minister Pastor Albers and his wife (1978 – 1985) for their humbleness, inclusiveness and faithfulness.

Also Pastor Max Stollznow, (1985 – 1994) who was involved in taking fishing trips with members whilst doing mission work on the West

Coast.

It was during one of the fishing trips where he had invited the Ministers of the Gilbert Valley Ministers Fraternal, including the 80-year-old Catholic Priest that the Gilbert Valley Interchurch Council was born and still continues today.

Greg also remembered going to worship as a small child with his grandparents, where men hung their hats up in the porch and women were required to keep their hats on! There were rows of wooden pews, now there are comfy padded chairs!

Social customs change but we thank God that his Word remains unchanged. Greg asked a blessing upon everyone present that God’s presence be with them wherever they worship in future years.

We were privileged to have present, three of Pastor H.W.E.Harms’s grandchildren. Pastor Harms served the congregation and Parish from 1922-1953, a total of 31 years.

Members from the Midlands Uniting Church, Riverton, Carlsruhe and Balaklava Lutheran Churches also worshipped with us on the day along with previous Pastors Ivan Wooller and Robin Zadow.

Other notable names to return were Marshall, Mickel, Mutze, Oehme, Plueckhahn, Schmaal, Schmitdke, Schulz and Vater families. A commemorative banner made by Janet Beard highlighted the words from Psalm 100:5 as a reminder to us for the next 100 years!

‘God’s love endures forever and his faithfulness continues through all generations.’ Amen!

From the archives…

The first Lutheran services in Saddleworth were held in the Institute on 3rd March 1905 with five attending families led by Pastor J Hormann. By 1923 under the chairmanship of Pastor H.W.E. Harms, it was decided to form a congregation known as ‘Zion Congregation of Saddleworth’. Those present at this meeting were Messrs. H Blucher, A Mibus, C Kurtzer, F. Parbs, F Vater, H Moyle and H Jaensch.

At a meeting on 1st March 1925, it was decided to build a church on the block of land donated by F. Vater. On the 21st March, work on the church building proceeded and Dr C.F. Graebner laid the foundation stone on 24th May 1925.

The contract was let to Mr J Blucher for the sum of 469 pounds. The cost of the altar, pulpit, pews and hymn board amounted to 99 pounds and 10 shillings! An organ was also purchased. The new church was officially dedicated on Sunday 4th October 1925.