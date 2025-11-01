Legal view provided for Two Wells Probus

Pamela Duncan

Well, what an exciting meeting held on Monday, 27 October at the Two Wells Bowling Club. There was a good attendance with a few apologies, wishing all those that are not well, all the best.

After welcoming everyone, president Anne Arbon then asked secretary Judith Lamont to read the minutes from the last meeting. The minutes were then read and passed by all. No business outstanding.

Anne then presented an email from Mallala Probus Club, welcoming Two Wells Probus Club to attend its Christmas Luncheon on Wednesday, 12 December.

Anne then asked those present who was interested in attending, and mentioned final numbers, with payment needed to be given to her no

later than 3 December.

The next Probus Meeting will be held on 24 November in the form of a luncheon at the Angle Vale Tavern (to be confirmed), car pooling at 11.30am at the Bowling Club Car Park.

This will be the last meeting for the year, with the next meeting on Monday, 26 January. It is the Australia Day Holiday, but as in previous years, this usually does not affect any attendance.

Anne Arbon then mentioned the lucky people having birthdays in November, Joan Post and Dawn Slater on 5 November and Rae Wilson on the 19 November. Irene Giannikos won the Lucky Door Prize with Pamela Duncan and Pieter Solomon winning the Lucky Squares.

Morning tea was then enjoyed by all. During that time, the guest speaker arrived and also shared a cuppa.

When everyone settled back into their seats, Anne Arbon then presented guest speaker, Michelle Houwse from the Office of the Public Advocate.

Michelle introduced herself and what her work involves. Michelle spoke about anyone needing information can contact to her via telephone, email or in person and she will get back to you.

Michelle spoke about visiting hospitals, doctors, students plus more. The Office of The Public Advocate (OPA) was created to: 1. Promote the rights of people who are unable to make a particular decision for themselves, 2. Help people with impaired decision-making capacity, their family, carers and friends, 3. Provide information to South Australians. Michelle spoke in detail about Advance Care Directives (ACD).

If you are over 18 and able to make your own decisions, you can make an ACD, which can be used for a number of reasons.

These include: an accident or mental health episode, dementia or similar condition, a sudden illness such as a stroke, because you are unconscious or in a coma.

ACD is a legal document, you can appoint one or more substitute decision makers (SDM). You can write down your wishes and instructions about your future.

The more details you include about your wishes, the better equipped your SMD is to make decision YOU would have wanted. It does not cover decisions about finances, property, or legal affairs.

With your ACDs, have certified copies signed, give it to a doctor, neighbour or family friend, have a copy on the fridge (great for Ambulance personnel).

An Enduring Power of Attorney is a legal document and can cover decisions about your finances, property, and legal affairs. You need an Enduring Power of Attorney NOT a “General”.

Michelle advised strongly with the ACD it is what YOU want, and not your family, friends etc. want for you. Once you pass away the ACD is invalid and your will is then activated.

Michelle provided Fact Sheets on: What is the Office of the Public Advocate (OPA), Advanced Care Directives, Informal Arrangements, Consent to Medical Treatment, Enduring Power of Attorney and some Advances Care Directive Kits. These can be obtained from any Service SA Centres or call 1300 366 424 or go to advancedcaredirectives.sa.gov.au

Michelle can be contacted by calling the Office of the Public Advocate on 1800 066 969. Anne Arbon then thanked Michelle for her very informative talk and presented her with Two Wells Bakery Gift vouchers.

For more information on the next Probus meeting, contact Anne Arbon on 0438 854 441.