Clare Camera Club blooms

Dean Manderson

With the set subject ‘Flowers’ Clare Camera Club had to have some blooming good pics popping up.

Our visiting judge Chris Carter thought some of the compositions (no not compost) were in need of some pruning, so more cropping was in order.

After the competition Chris showed us some of his photos to help fertilise our imaginations.

Our 7 November meeting will feature ‘Looking Through’, which should turn up some interesting ideas.

Visitors are always welcome at the Clare Uniting Church at 7.30pm. Enquiries to Dianne Stevenson by calling 8842 3872.

RESULTS

Set Subject ‘Flowers’

Set Top – ‘Iceland Poppies’ by Lynne Robinson.

Set Runner Up – ‘Poppy and co.’ by Lynne Robinson.

Honour – Lynne Robinson 2, Ian Trengove 1.

Merit – Dianne Stevenson 2, Jenny Reid 1, Lynne Robinson 1, Ian Trengove 1.

Open

Open Top – ‘Go, Go, Go’ by Ian Trengove.

Open Runner Up – ‘Swinger’ by Jenny Reid.

Honour – Jenny Reid 2, Lynne Robinson 2, Ian Trengove 2.

Merit – Peter Cumic 1, Jenny Reid 1, Dianne Stevenson 1, Ian Trengove 1, Carol Virgin 1.