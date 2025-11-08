Clare celebrates Melbourne Cup and mental health awareness

Events were held across the region for the Race that Stops the Nation last Tuesday, including one in Clare which raised mental health awareness.

Across Clare Valley locals embraced festivities with multiple events, including a mental health charity fundraiser organised by Kerry Jones, event manager of Clare Sports Club.

Alice Duncan of Hughes Park and drew strong community support, raising valuable funds for mental health research.

Member for Frome and Shadow Minister for Mental Health and Suicide Prevention, Penny Pratt MP served as master of ceremonies for the occasion, which featured keynote speaker John Mannion, co-founder of Breakthrough Mental Health Research Foundation and former South Australian Mental Health Commissioner.

Ms Pratt said mental health was everyone’s business, with the community having shown incredible generosity and commitment to breaking the stigma and investing in research that saved lives.

“Together, we can make a real difference in preventing self-harm and supporting those who need it most,” she said.

The event’s success was made possible thanks to generous contributions of local businesses looking to promote awareness and funding research to prevent self-harm.