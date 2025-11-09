Craft Group gets their ducks in a row

Pamela Duncan

The Two Wells Craft Group is a very talented (well most of them!) group. All sorts of craft are made, including crocheting crosses, knitting rugs, beanies and dolls, etc.

Most of what is made in this group is made to give to charities or people that just need a bit of comfort. A few weeks ago, some concentrated on making “Rubber Duckies” – although some turned out to be material soft toy duckies.

They helped to decorate the Rubber Duckies Stall, raising money for the Cancer Council Relay for Life at the recent Community Garden Market.

All sorts of “Duckies” were made, some very colourful ones (made from old CD’s cut up). At the moment a couple are making Christmas Trees, that use battery powered lights, and look fantastic.

Last year Sam donated a couple to the Uniting Church and they looked spectacular on the front table of the church, during the Christmas season.

Helen and Sam are busy again, making more Christmas Trees. One young lady is busy making a “photo album” for her granddaughter, and it is a very rewarding experience.

The Craft Group meet every Wednesday afternoon in the Uniting Church Hall. Please come along any Wednesday and check out this group, you are more than welcome. They finish the afternoon with afternoon tea.

Please call 0409 002 201 if you would like more information.