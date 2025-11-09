Inspirational stories ‘Uniting Friends’

Pamela Duncan

This month’s Uniting Friends Group on 16 October was a very social meeting. Rae Wilson welcomed everyone present, and for something a bit different everyone who wished spoke about something special in their lives.

Mollie started by reading out a poem about “disorganised thoughts” that had special significance to her. Del Applebee gave a very interesting talk about her health and recent hospital stay.

She was told she would not walk out of the hospital (or ever be able to live at home), but six weeks later she was walking and living at home, well done Del.

Judy Heaslip spoke about 1984 – living on the farm, having a CB Radio – receiving a telegram through the CB Radio how they had won a trip to London from P&O Cruises. They spent one month in England and Europe.

Robin Trevilyan spoke about his early days, going to school at Penola, and living at different places.

Gloria Pederick spoke about her special “book”, Jenny Tiller about having polio, having months in hospital and having to learn to walk, how she met and married Allan, they had great times travelling etc. Now (10 years after his tragic death) has a new home in Two Wells and feels like being on holidays everyday.

Rae spoke about Poem (a book from Maria Pellizzari). Malcolm closed with a short prayer, and then a very enjoyable afternoon tea was served.

Next month a special luncheon has been organised by Rae Wilson, meeting at the Watershed Cafe, at Mawson Lakes on 20 November.

If interested in joining the Uniting Friends Group, they meet at the Uniting Church Hall every third Thursday of the month beginning at 1.30pm (except November and December).

Please call Rae Wilson on 0405 158 121 for more information.