Market stalls and Remembrance for Red Cross

Pamela Duncan

TWO WELLS RED CROSS REPORT

The Two Wells Red Cross Branch has been very busy in the last couple of months.

Judy Heaslip, president, and Rob Heaslip arrived back from holidaying in the warmer Eastern States for a few months. Kevin Henwood had a medical scare, so hope that all is well.

The Community Spring Garden Market Red Cross Stall held on Sunday, 20 October was a huge success. Judy congratulated all the members

who helped man the stall, to the many who baked, made craft and donated plants and books and gave donations.

Red Cross made $806, an excellent contribution for the Bake to Celebrate/Big Cake Bake.

Many Red Cross members attended the Remembrance Day Service on 11 November at the War Memorial. Di Henwood and Ann Stodart placed a wreath from Red Cross.

On Tuesday, 18 November, Red Cross Members will travel to Lower Light Hotel for its Christmas Luncheon, with a raffle, door prizes and award presentations.

The Two Wells Christmas Street Parade on 12 December will see Red Cross hold another stall at its usual place by the Post Office. All members are once again asked to help on the stall by baking or making a special contribution.

Raffle tickets will be on sale, so if you see a Red Cross Member, tickets can be bought for $1 with many gift baskets for prizes. Judy also wishes to thank many local businesses in Two Wells for their great support.

The next Red Cross Meeting will be held on Tuesday, 2 February. Please contact Judy Heaslip on 0417 852 059 for any further information.