Choir’s Christmas cheer

Students from Balaklava High School sprinkled a bit of Christmas magic around Balaklava last Wednesday.

Members of the BHS choir, plus a few extras, sang Christmas tunes at Balaklava Community Children’s Centre, the Triangle, Walara and Ira Parker.

BHS music teacher Mel Evans said it was a great opportunity for students to interact with people in the community.

“It’s great for the students to get out into the community and connect with people,” she said.

“We’re just trying to spread some Christmas cheer, and it’s good for the kids to get to know their community, and vice versa.”