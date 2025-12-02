Lower Light Christmas gathering for Red Cross

Pamela Duncan

Red Cross held its Annual Christmas Luncheon at the Lower Light Hotel, attended by 28 members on Tuesday, 18 November. Special guests who attended the luncheon included Marian Wicks from Red Cross and Member for Frome Penny Pratt MP.

Monica Wicks presented Service Awards to Evelyn Dyer, Ann Stodart, Di Henwood, Sue Wendland, Judy Heaslip and Maria Pellizzari. Absent for the awards were Judi Frost, Lorraine Goss and Teresa Falco.

Two Wells Red Cross president Judy Heaslip was presented the Award for the Red Cross Shield in Category Three for raising the highest amount of fundraising money by Marian Wicks.

Maria Pellizzari won the door prize for the day, and Lucky Raffle Prize winners were Chris Hill, Denis Pellizzari, Trish Hardiman and Kevin Henwood.

Judy then thanked everyone for their ongoing support and donations for the Christmas Raffle, gifts can to be donated to Di or Judy.

Judy reminded everyone to start preparing for the Christmas Street Parade on Friday, 12 December. The raffle will be drawn at the Street

Parade.

The next Red Cross Meeting will be held on Tuesday, 2 February at the Catholic Church Hall starting at 1pm. Contact Judy Heaslip on 0417 852 059 if requiring any further information, with new members most welcome.