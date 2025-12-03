Camera club looking through

‘Looking Through’ a window was sure to be a popular theme to satisfy the competition subject, but our judge Sue Hancock found a less
obvious subject to be the top photo.
In fact only a third of the entries used a window with the others using gaps, doors, pipes etc. and even a jetty.
Our December meeting will be held on Sunday, 7 December at the Model Engineers clubroom in Melrose Park, Clare. The meeting will be held after a pooled tea, starting at 6.30.
The judging will be of “Bygone era”. Visitors are welcome. Inquiries to Dianne Stevenson 8842 3872.
RESULTS
Set Subject – Looking Through
Top – ‘Looking at you, looking at me’ by Carol Virgin.
Runner up – ‘Passenger exit.’ by Dianne Stevenson.
Honours – Dianne Stevenson 3, Ian Trengove 2 Lynne Robinson 2, Carol Virgin 1.
Merit – Janet Paterson 1, Glenda Cornwill 1, Pam Griffin 1.
Open
Top – ‘Skippy’ by Dianne Stevenson.
Runner up – ‘Go, Fred, Go’ by Ian Trengove.
Honours – Ian Trengove 2, Pam Griffin 2, Lynne Robinson 1, Glenda Cornwill 1, Dianne Stevenson 1.
Merit – Glenda Cornwill 2, Jenny Reid 1, Dianne Stevenson 1, Ian Trengove 1, Lynne Robinson 1, Regie Grey 1, Pam Griffin 1.