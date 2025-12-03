Friends united for Christmas get together

Pamela Duncan

The Uniting Friends Group met at the Watershed Cafe, Salisbury Highway, Mawson Lakes on Thursday, 20 November for its Christmas Luncheon.

They were ushered into the function room and with Rae Wilson adding Christmas decorations to the three large round tables, it looked very spectacular.

There was about 24 in attendance, which was great to see so many joining in the for the luncheon. On the Christmas lunch celebration menu was a two course meal (roast turkey, vegetarian tart or barrumundi, and Christmas pudding or vanilla bean panacotta) with tea/coffee and soft drink.

Rae Wilson welcomed everyone, then Malcom Wilson, with his strong voice, said a welcoming prayer. After the meal, Malcolm mentioned that it was Rae’s birthday the day before, and Robin Trevilyan’s on this day. Everyone then sang Happy Birthday to both of them.

Rae and Malcolm then handed out a gift of Santa’s Chocolates along with a very inspirational 2026 calendar to everyone. Rae also thanked the Mawson Lakes Staff who did a great of looking after everyone, and presented them with a gift of homemade melting moments.

It was then a great time of socialising and eventually having to head home, after a very enjoyable afternoon.

Uniting Friends will have a Christmas/New Year break and recommence on 19 February in the Uniting Church Hall at 1.30pm and thereafter each third Thursday each month.

Each month is something different, it is a no cost fun event and open to all. Please contact Rae Wilson on 0405 158 121 for further information.