Balaklava High celebrates 2025 graduates

Balaklava High School celebrated the school year that was, and celebrated achievements from its students at its Presentation Evening on Wednesday evening.
Staff, students and guests gathered in the school’s gymnasium for the Presentation Evening, which farewelled the 2025 graduation Year 12 class and celebrated all that was achieved during the school year.
Led by Year 11 students Karl Arevalo and Matilda Williamson, proceedings included a speech from keynote speaker and former student Mikaela Tiller, who shared her journey post high school which took her interstate and across the globe, and performances of ‘Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious’ from the Mary Poppins Jnr Ensemble, and ‘Days in the Sun’ by students Rhianna Zanker, Althea Ragat, Coline Banas, Charlotte Moore and Denise Nellas.
Denise would also provide the Valedictory Speech, sharing her own perspective as her high school journey nears a close.
AWARD WINNERS
Wakefield Regional Council BHS Dux 2024: Madison Litzow
Wakefield Regional Council BHS Leadership Awards: Tess Rana and Sebastien Hughes
Tom Venning School Community Award: Callum and Lauren March
Alison Prize: Cooper Jagiello
House Shield: Ross
House Champion Award: Tahlia Zerk
Physio Prime Sports Girl Award: Kasey Battle and Maylea Carpenter
Physio Prime Sports Boy Award: Sebastien Hughes
Year 10 ADF Long Tan Leadership Award: Charlotte Branson
Year 12 ADF Long Tan Leadership Award: Sebastien Hughes
Year 10 ADF Futures Innovators Award: Emily Kirkland
Year 12 ADF Futures Innovators Award: Ashlee Gross
Plains Producer VET Pathways Award: Emily Newton
Wool, Wine and Wheat Award: Jorja Schutt, Adawynn Hughes, Cooper Jagiello and Sebastien Hughes
Balaklava Community Arts Performing Arts Award: Denise Nellas
Balaklava Eisteddfod Society Performing Arts Award: Coline Banas
Des Ross Prize for Literacy: Sebastien Hughes
Balaklava Courthouse Gallery Visual Arts Award: Denise Nellas
Elders Primary Industry Award: Shae Wood
Balaklava Betta Improvement Award: Troy Kenyon
Penny Pratt Service Award: Chelsea Schutz
Apex Citizenship Award: Isabelle Poole
Ampol Best All Rounder Award: Sebastien Hughes