Balaklava High celebrates 2025 graduates

Jarrad Delaney

Balaklava High School celebrated the school year that was, and celebrated achievements from its students at its Presentation Evening on Wednesday evening.

Staff, students and guests gathered in the school’s gymnasium for the Presentation Evening, which farewelled the 2025 graduation Year 12 class and celebrated all that was achieved during the school year.

Led by Year 11 students Karl Arevalo and Matilda Williamson, proceedings included a speech from keynote speaker and former student Mikaela Tiller, who shared her journey post high school which took her interstate and across the globe, and performances of ‘Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious’ from the Mary Poppins Jnr Ensemble, and ‘Days in the Sun’ by students Rhianna Zanker, Althea Ragat, Coline Banas, Charlotte Moore and Denise Nellas.

Denise would also provide the Valedictory Speech, sharing her own perspective as her high school journey nears a close.

AWARD WINNERS

Wakefield Regional Council BHS Dux 2024: Madison Litzow

Wakefield Regional Council BHS Leadership Awards: Tess Rana and Sebastien Hughes

Tom Venning School Community Award: Callum and Lauren March

Alison Prize: Cooper Jagiello

House Shield: Ross

House Champion Award: Tahlia Zerk

Physio Prime Sports Girl Award: Kasey Battle and Maylea Carpenter

Physio Prime Sports Boy Award: Sebastien Hughes

Year 10 ADF Long Tan Leadership Award: Charlotte Branson

Year 12 ADF Long Tan Leadership Award: Sebastien Hughes

Year 10 ADF Futures Innovators Award: Emily Kirkland

Year 12 ADF Futures Innovators Award: Ashlee Gross

Plains Producer VET Pathways Award: Emily Newton

Wool, Wine and Wheat Award: Jorja Schutt, Adawynn Hughes, Cooper Jagiello and Sebastien Hughes

Balaklava Community Arts Performing Arts Award: Denise Nellas

Balaklava Eisteddfod Society Performing Arts Award: Coline Banas

Des Ross Prize for Literacy: Sebastien Hughes

Balaklava Courthouse Gallery Visual Arts Award: Denise Nellas

Elders Primary Industry Award: Shae Wood

Balaklava Betta Improvement Award: Troy Kenyon

Penny Pratt Service Award: Chelsea Schutz

Apex Citizenship Award: Isabelle Poole

Ampol Best All Rounder Award: Sebastien Hughes