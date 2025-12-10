Pre-Christmas treat for Meals on Wheels clients

Jarrad Delaney

Balaklava Meals on Wheels provided a treat for its clients in the lead up to Christmas, taking them out for morning tea last week.

Every year the Balaklava Meals on Wheels Committee give a gift to its valued clients. However, this year the committee decided to provide a different sort of gift, taking them out for a morning tea at Wendy’s Cafe n’ Cakes in Balaklava.

The morning tea was enjoyed by all, and was in line with Meals on Wheels’ other big benefit, which is providing social interaction for clients.

Balaklava Meals on Wheels continues to serve the community through providing hot, ready made meals, as well as social connection.

Anyone interested in becoming a client is invited to call Tania Buttefield on 0417 807 814 or Irene Dawson on 0419 717 591, or find out more online at mealsonwheelssa.org.au