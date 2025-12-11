Kokedama creations at Community Garden

The Wakefield Community Garden held an open day on Saturday, December 6 including a special guest, Tuerxun-nayi Kuerban (Nayi) from Turkistan who held a workshop on creating a Kokedama.

The first part of the workshop was educating the attendees on the origins of the Kokedama which translates to “moss ball” in Japanese. This centuries-old gardening art originated more than 400 years ago.

Initially conceived as a more accessible and affordable alternative to Bonsai, Kokedama captures the spirit of the wabi-sabi philosophy – finding beauty in imperfection and the natural world.

Attendees were able to pick a plant of their choice and were provided with Sphagnum moss, twine and soil mixed with peat moss and given step-by-step instructions to create their own artistic Kokedama creations.

The garden hosts open days on the first Saturday of every month (weather permitting) from 10am-12pm and where possible holds affordable workshops to learn new gardening skills.