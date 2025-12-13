Lions Christmas raffle winners

Kalli Batzavalis

The Clare Christmas Lions Committee have drawn 11 lucky winners in this years raffle.

On Friday, 12 December, entrants from across the state and beyond had the chance to be picked from a prize pool to win a Christmas hamper.

Greg Gibbs, chairperson for the Clare Lions Club, was pleased over 2000 raffle ticket purchases could finance this year’s Christmas festivities.

“Finances all our decorations in the street and the toys that Santa gives out to the children,” he said.

“We’ve sold all the tickets, they’re all gone so we’re really happy with that.”

Below are this year’s lucky Christmas raffle winners:

First prize – Cardine Sherriff, 1046

Second prize – Krystal Lines, 0229

Third prize – Frank, 1959

Fourth prize – Deb Dunstan, 0998

Fifth prize – Leslie Fidge, 1988

Sixth prize – P. Mitchell, 1413

Seventh prize – Jo Pilgrim, 1606

Eighth prize – Alex Maynard, 0297

Ninth prize – Sarina King, 0439

Tenth prize – Lyn Mitchell, 1112

Eleventh prize – Beth Moriserrat 1002