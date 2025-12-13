Lions Christmas raffle winners

The Clare Christmas Lions Committee have drawn 11 lucky winners in this years raffle.
On Friday, 12 December, entrants from across the state and beyond had the chance to be picked from a prize pool to win a Christmas hamper.
Greg Gibbs, chairperson for the Clare Lions Club, was pleased over 2000 raffle ticket purchases could finance this year’s Christmas festivities.
“Finances all our decorations in the street and the toys that Santa gives out to the children,” he said.
“We’ve sold all the tickets, they’re all gone so we’re really happy with that.”
Below are this year’s lucky Christmas raffle winners:
First prize – Cardine Sherriff, 1046
Second prize – Krystal Lines, 0229
Third prize – Frank, 1959
Fourth prize – Deb Dunstan, 0998
Fifth prize – Leslie Fidge, 1988
Sixth prize – P. Mitchell, 1413
Seventh prize – Jo Pilgrim, 1606
Eighth prize – Alex Maynard, 0297
Ninth prize – Sarina King, 0439
Tenth prize – Lyn Mitchell, 1112
Eleventh prize – Beth Moriserrat 1002