Christmas at the Vale

Kalli Batzavalis

Watervale held its 99th Christmas Tree event on the evening of Friday, 12 December.

Families were invited into The Vale and greeted by food, drinks and Santa himself.

Organiser Justyna Rosa, was pleased with the growing number of attendees for the festive celebration.

“We’re really impressed with the turn out tonight. It’s about young people but it’s also about community coming together,” she said.

“Its great to see people from Watervale but also from the surrounding suburbs here tonight.”

The community was presented with market stalls and live music, with local artisans from the area setting up shop for the season.