Time warp for Balaklava end of year concert

Balaklava Primary School students celebrated the end of 2025 on Monday, 8 December, taking their audience back through time as part of the “Eras Tour” concert.

The BPS choir kicked things off at 5.30pm, followed by various piano solos and instrumental ensemble performances. Each class then showcased their talents, singing and dancing to era-specific hits.

To conclude the evening, the whole school performed together, with all children getting into the groove.

Former BPS teacher Marty Brice was an equally talented Master of Ceremonies for the evening, with his hilarious fashion jokes, and the night ended with a fun bubble storm!