Celebration brings Brinkworth together

Brinkworth held its town Christmas Party on the night of Sunday, 14 December, drawing a strong contingent of local children, parents and townspeople.

It was a lovely cool night for Santa to visit the children of Brinkworth, arriving on a fire truck to the delight of the children who were very excited.

The kids in attendance enjoyed receiving gifts and picnicking with their families.

The event is held each year, organised by the Brinkworth Progress Association, giving people in town the chance to meet up with friends and to connect with new community members.

The winners of the Christmas Lights Competition were announced and the end of year raffle was also drawn.

Travis White was the Lights Competition winner, with Lorraine Mills second and joint third, lighting up a wide stretch on East Terrace, were Tracey Grundlerand and sisters Kate and Jill.

Judges gave honourable mentions to Gavin and Margi Mills and Sandy Lepoidevin.

Raelene Greenwon the Best Window Display prize for a delightful representation of ‘The Reason for the Season’.

The raffle was won by D. Wilson, a regular visitor to the RV Park who, as it turns out, was not far away, camped at Yacka.