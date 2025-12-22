CVCO Christmas hampers ready for gifting

Kalli Batzavalis

A community gifting initiative has wrapped up in time to provide people in need with gift hampers for Christmas in Clare and surrounding areas.

Volunteers of the Clare Valley Christian Outreach spent the morning of Thursday, 18 December organising food donations for their annual Christmas Hampers Appeal.

Coordinator of the initiative, Jeanette Dreckow, was appreciative of the community contributions toward the hampers.

“Its amazing the support we get and the people who come and help us out, it’s not just food donations, we get cash donations to go shopping as well,” she said.

“Its been a work in progress, we have 78 singles or families that we pack hampers for, we try to get them through from Christmas to after new year, so they get a generous amount of donations.”

Mrs Dreckow said some of the donations received came from various community groups, different church denominations, the library and schools.

“We pack the hampers for UnitingCare as well, we get social workers and schools to nominate families in need as well,” she said.

“Tomorrow morning, we have appointment times where they come and collect them.”

The food hampers contain enough nonperishable produce to last between one to two weeks, meaning people in need will be stocked for their meals over Christmas and New Years.