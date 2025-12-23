Fundraiser a success at Barunga Village

Theo Dimou

Barunga Village Inc has raised an impressive $14,615.80 from its first ever Sip and Style Fundraiser, which will be invested towards new external shade sails at Barunga Homes.

The fundraiser took place on 21 November, which attracted 120 women from Adelaide and the local region. It included a catered high tea, licensed bar, Moda Bella fashion parade, silent auction and raffles.

Barunga Village chief executive officer Elizabeth Caroll said the new external shades would be crucial towards improving the outdoor spaces at Barunga Homes and provide safety for the members.

“The upgrade means they can relax, socialise and join activities outdoors all year round, with better protection from the heat and greater overall comfort and wellbeing,” Ms Caroll said.

Barunga Village marketing and communications manager Annabel Freeth resonated with Ms Caroll’s comments.

“For many of our older people, being outdoors isn’t just a pastime, it is part of who they are,” Ms Freeth said.

“Many have spent their lives on farms or in gardens and unfortunately, the South Australian sun can be so unrelenting that without adequate protection, it limits the time they are able to safely spend outside.

“By investing in quality shade sails, we can create comfortable, safe outdoor spaces that encourage our house members to reconnect with nature, enjoy fresh air and sunlight, and be reminded of the environments and experiences that have shaped their lives.”

Ms Freeth said she was proud of the efforts shown by volunteers who helped at the fundraiser and how it received a positive response from the attendees.

“Our volunteers were absolutely the backbone of this event,” she said.

“From planning and coordination to set-up, styling, catering and support on the day, their contribution was enormous.

“Without their dedication and teamwork, this special event simply would not have been possible and the success of the fundraiser is a true reflection of their efforts.

“It has been incredibly rewarding to hear how much attendees enjoyed the event, from the atmosphere and styling through to the overall experience.”

Ms Freeth also said it was unclear if the Sip and Style Fundraiser would become a regular tradition.

“We are committed to continuing our fundraising efforts for Barunga Village, particularly for important items and projects that are not otherwise funded,” she said.

“While our Sip and Style Fundraiser was a wonderful success, we’re open to exploring different concepts and ideas in the future.”