Merry 90th Christmas birthday for Mollie

Pamela Duncan

Mollie Frost celebrates her birthday on Christmas Day (each year), and last year it was her 90th birthday.

The Two Wells Uniting Church helped her celebrate on 21 December, after the Church Service. Malcolm Wilson gave a small speech, congratulating Mollie on her achievement.

Cakes made by the Two Wells Bakery were given out and a special “smaller” cake was cut, whilst all sang “Happy Birthday” to her. Another “special treat” was a bouquet of flowers and chocolates, especially made for her by Sam from the Craft Group.

Unfortunately, Mollie was not able to attend the last Craft meeting, but the arrangement was presented to her at the Morning Tea. Congratulations and best wishes from all your friends.