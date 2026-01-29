A focus on the past

Dean Manderson

Members of Clare Camera Club were on the lookout for things old for the ‘Bygone era’ competition.

Judge Julie Deer commented that “those were the days” when she awarded ‘Marbles’ the top image. Our young new member Xanthia Bererdam received a merit for an effective shot of a burning candle in her first competition. Well done!

As is usual our first meeting of the year, to be held on 6 February, will be the Photograph of the Year for 2025. All entries which were awarded an Honour or Merit in competitions last year will be used to select the Top and Runner up.

There will be more than 200 of our best photographs for our visiting judge to select from at the Clare Uniting Church at 7.30. Visitors are always welcome. Inquiries to Dianne Stevenson 8842 3872.

SET SUBJECT

Top: ‘Marbles’ by Glenda Cornwill.

Runner up: ‘Old farm house’ by Len Scott.

Honour: Len Scott 2, Glenda Cornwill 1.

Merit: Jenny Reid 2, Ian Trengove 2, Xanthia Bererdam 1, Glenda Cornwill 1, Pam Griffin 1, Dianne Stevenson 1.

OPEN

Top: ‘Going around’ by Ian Trengove.

Runner up: ‘Lizard’ by Glenda Cornwill.

Honour: Ian Trengove 2, Glenda Cornwill 1, Jenny Reid 1.

Merit: Lynne Robinson 3, Pam Griffin 2, Len Scott 2, Jenny Reid 1, Dianne Stevenson 1.