Get the latest news to your email inbox FREE!

REGISTER
Search

Get the latest news to your email inbox FREE!

REGISTER
Thursday, January 29, 2026
Subscribe
HomeCommunity NewsA focus on the past
Community News

A focus on the past

Ian Trengove's entry ‘Going around’ was top for the open category.
Dean Manderson

Members of Clare Camera Club were on the lookout for things old for the ‘Bygone era’ competition.

Judge Julie Deer commented that “those were the days” when she awarded ‘Marbles’ the top image. Our young new member Xanthia Bererdam received a merit for an effective shot of a burning candle in her first competition. Well done!

As is usual our first meeting of the year, to be held on 6 February, will be the Photograph of the Year for 2025. All entries which were awarded an Honour or Merit in competitions last year will be used to select the Top and Runner up.

There will be more than 200 of our best photographs for our visiting judge to select from at the Clare Uniting Church at 7.30. Visitors are always welcome. Inquiries to Dianne Stevenson 8842 3872.

SET SUBJECT

Top: ‘Marbles’ by Glenda Cornwill.

Runner up: ‘Old farm house’ by Len Scott.

Honour: Len Scott 2, Glenda Cornwill 1.

Merit: Jenny Reid 2, Ian Trengove 2, Xanthia Bererdam 1, Glenda Cornwill 1, Pam Griffin 1, Dianne Stevenson 1.

OPEN

Top: ‘Going around’ by Ian Trengove.

Runner up: ‘Lizard’ by Glenda Cornwill.

Honour: Ian Trengove 2, Glenda Cornwill 1, Jenny Reid 1.

Merit: Lynne Robinson 3, Pam Griffin 2, Len Scott 2, Jenny Reid 1, Dianne Stevenson 1.

Previous article
Barunga West welcomes new chief executive officer
Digital Edition
Subscribe

Get an all ACCESS PASS to the News and your Digital Edition with an online subscription

Barunga West welcomes new chief executive officer

Barunga West Council has appointed Mark McDonald as its new Chief Executive Officer, marking the first permanent appointment to the position since Maree Wauchope...

Redhill’s revered local honoured on Australia Day

Dedication recognised at Peterborough event

Grain production nears average levels

Day of connection and resilience at Lochiel

More News

Dedication recognised at Peterborough event

District Council of Peterborough honoured the achievements of its community and commemorated the national day of celebration with a breakfast event at the Peterborough...

Grain production nears average levels

South Australia’s estimated grain production for the 2025/26 season has come in at 8.9 million tonnes, close to the five-year average, despite the challenges...

Day of connection and resilience at Lochiel

Lochiel residents came together at the Lochiel Community Centre on Australia Day for a relaxed, community-focused celebration that was less about ceremony and more...

Call to dust off Parham Esplanade plans

Parham residents have raised their voices asking about the current status of the project to upgrade the town's Esplanade on the foreshore, following the...

Brinkworth awards ‘Local Hero’ Heinjus

It was a short and sweet Australia Day event at Brinkworth, organised by Brinkworth Progress Association, with a small but enthusiastic crowd in attendance. Progress...

Gutsche leads Stanley batting stats

Lower North Blue opening batsman William Gutsche leads the Stanley Cricket Association A1 batting list after round 10 of the 2025-26 season. Gutsche has been...

Mid North break 29-year drought

The Mid North’s rising cricket stars showed out at the recent Country Cup, as one of the sides claimed ultimate success and broke a...

Melrose melds together for Australia Day

The Melrose and wider community gathered together at Paradise Square, taking part in the Australia Day festivities with a communal cooked breakfast. Following the feed,...

Chicken truck rolls at Dublin

The Port Wakefield Highway has been cleared following a truck rollover at Dublin in the early hours of this morning. Police and emergency services were...

Wilmo welcomes strong Aus Day crowd

The Wilmington community gathered at the Wilmington Showgrounds for their Australia Day celebration hosted by the Wilmington Show Society with awards presented by the...

Subscribe

Get an all access pass to the News and your Digital Edition with an online subscription

Subscribe

© 2026 SA Today Pty Ltd. All rights reserved.