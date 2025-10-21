Build on local strength for 2025 harvest

As headers start rolling through paddocks across South Australia, there’s a cautious optimism among farmers.

After a few challenging seasons, this year’s harvest feels like the start of a turning point that farmers can begin to look ahead with confidence.

WSB sales manager Corrie Eichner said this harvest is important for a lot of families.

“It’s a chance to reset, build on the positives from recent rains, and make plans for the seasons ahead,” he said.

“While conditions have improved, many farmers are still taking a measured approach.

“Farmers are being smart about where they spend and invest.

“They want to make decisions that add value to their business, not just for this harvest but for the long term.”

That’s where a local agricultural business like WSB Distributors come in.

With many years of working in rural South Australia and partnering with global brands, WSB combines world-class machinery with genuine local service.

“We’re part of the same communities as our customers,” said Mr Eichner.

“We understand the challenges they face, and we’re here to help them make the most of every opportunity to support their livelihood.”

Among WSB’s standout harvest options are the Fendt IDEAL and Gleaner Combines.

The Fendt IDEAL offers high output and minimal grain loss, and currently has a finance deal of 2.99 per cent finance with a 20 per cent deposit over 72 months, plus a five-year extended warranty.

Meanwhile, the Gleaner Combine, with its unique transverse rotary and lightweight design, gives farmers a proven choice for efficient harvesting and reduced soil compaction.

“These are both strong options depending on the farm and operation,” said Mr Eichner.

“The best way to work out what suits your business is to have a chat with our team.

“We can go through the features, demo availability, and current finance offers.”

For WSB, reliable timely service remains the foundation of every sale.

With skilled technicians, well stocked parts departments, and responsive support, the WSB team is focused on keeping machinery ready when it’s needed most.

“Our job doesn’t stop when the machine leaves the yard,” said Mr Eichner.

“We’re here for the long haul: before, during, and after harvest.”

Mr Eichner said that local backing makes all the difference.

“When farmers know they’ve got reliable support behind them, it gives them the confidence to keep moving forward,” he said.

“That’s good for their livelihood and for our regional communities.”

Give the WSB team a call on 1300 000 972 or visit www.wsb.com.au to find out more.