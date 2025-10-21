Morgans Dublin business with latest sawmill

Jarrad Delaney

Dublin has welcomed a new addition to the industrial landscape as the Morgan family unveiled their newest sawmill in a grand opening on Friday afternoon.

Morgan Sawmill directors Luke Morgan and his sister Candice Kalisch invited people to the grand opening of the sawmill, which included ceremonies and tours as well as food and refreshments.

The Morgan family has been involved in the timber industry for at least three generations and the Dublin sawmill expands the business beyond the already establish site at Jamestown.

Mr Morgan said Dublin site was originally bought in 2021 and the following year the mill equipment was acquired from Glen Innes Correctional Facility in New South Wales, which was moved over on 13 road train loads.

He said the mill was the third attempt to expand the business, which was made possible thanks to support from Adelaide Plains Council and the building work of leading hand Ian Garde and master welder Charlie Wasser.

“In the building phase, I lived and worked here 24/7,” he said.

“It took six men 12 months to pull this mill apart and Garde, Charlie and myself put it together with improvements in less than 13 months, and putting it back together is a much bigger job.”

The grand opening included speeches from a couple of special guests, Adelaide Plains Council Mayor Mark Wasley and Member for Stuart, Geoff Brock MP, who cut the ribbon to officially open the facility.

Mr Wasley said he remember when the council was approached by the Morgans to establish the sawmill on the property at Carslake Road, and there was excitement about bringing something like this to Dublin and the Adelaide Plains.

“We encourage businesses in our area, we’ve got plenty of land and we want people to come here, have confidence they can set up their business in this area and like Morgan Sawmill, make it grow and make it work,” he said.

“The opening of this sawmill marks a new chapter in our local industry, one that brings jobs, opportunity and pride into our region.”

Mr Brock said he had known the Morgan family for a long time and despite some initial concerns of how the new facility would impact the one in Jamestown, those concerns would be unfounded and he was blown away to see the set up in Dublin.

“To see this facility here is absolutely mind-boggling, and I pay credit to the Morgan family right from the start to see where they are today,” he said.

“I may not be their local member, but I’m proud to be associated with the Morgans over the many many years that I’ve known them and, credit where it’s due, I hope that this goes on for the future generations, the fourth generation and the fifth generation.”

Joining Mr Morgan and Mrs Kalisch was their father, Ed Morgan who was the second generation of the business, as well as Mr Morgan’s son Joshua Morgan who will be the fourth generation.

Ensuring the future of the business was a main talking point, including the Morgan family’s continuing effort with their replanting program in the Wirrabara forest.

Mr Morgan said the sawmill was also aiming to be a sustainable operation, running on off-grid solar power.

“This new site is a big step forward for us. It represents growth, innovation and a real commitment to sustainability,” he said.