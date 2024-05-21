News Prized art on show in Clare 21/05/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Wendy Pfeiffer with her Best in Exhibition winning entry, ‘Fish and Chips’ with Mark O'Meagher representing award sponsor Ray White Clare Valley. Photos: Jarrad Delaney 408288_17 - Advertisement - Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 408288 Jarrad Delaney As Clare welcomed the start of another Gourmet Week outside on Friday evening, inside the local town hall the annual […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -