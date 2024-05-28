News Wine legends honoured 28/05/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Clare Valley Wine and Grape Association chairperson Mitchel Taylor (centre) with award winners Andrew Kenny (Rising Star), Adam Eggins (Winemaker Award), Warrick Duthy (Regional Ambassador) and Alister Sandow (Viticulturist Award). Photos: Clare Media and Yurtel - Advertisement - James Swanborough Last Friday, legends of the Clare Valley wine industry were given their dues at a celebration of the ingenuity and […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -