News Win for wool centre 30/07/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Meeting at the Jamestown Shearer Training Centre Wool Area on Monday were, from left, James Moore (Jamestown Show president), Hon Clare Scriven, Larissa Leslie (Jamestown Show treasurer), Angus Barnden (Jamestown Show junior vice president). (Supplied) - Advertisement - Jarrad Delaney The South Australian Government has celebrated the completion of the expansion of facilities at a wool training facility in Jamestown, […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -