Chapel’s next chapter being written

Church of Christ elders Mike Clisby and Kym McPharlin outside the chapel building, which the church will move back into later this year. (Jarrad Delaney: 434575_01)
- Advertisement -
Jarrad Delaney

Balaklava Church of Christ's historic chapel is going through a renovation as the congregation is looking forward to moving back […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -