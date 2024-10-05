Clare Valley trio claim restaurant crowns

Warrick Duthy and Nicola Palmer of Watervale Hotel were inducted into the Restaurant and Catering awards Hall of Fame after being named best Restaurant in a Pub or Club for the third time in South Australia, along with a national gong in 2022. (online)
- Advertisement -

The Clare Valley’s fine dining credentials have been highlighted with a series of wins at the Restaurant and Catering Awards. […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -