Mallala RSL president cooking up retirement plans

Ray Coleman, inside the memorabilia room, is retiring after 20 years as Mallala RSL president. (Jarrad Delaney: 450263)
- Advertisement -
Jarrad Delaney

The weekend saw Mallala RSL Sub Branch farewell president Ray Coleman, following two decades of service and contributions which have […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -