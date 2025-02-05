More than 1300 hectares burnt in Mount Remarkable fire

An orange glow emanates from smoke from the fire within the Mount Remarkabe National Park, south of Wilmington on Monday evening. (Alec Whellum)
- Advertisement -

A scrub fire within the Mount Remarkable National Park is expected to continue burning for the remainder of the week, […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -