News Saddleworth’s shave seeks support 12/03/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail Members of the Saddleworth Bowls Club are taking part in this year's World's Greatest Shave - shaving, cutting or colouring their hair to raise money for the Leukaemia Foundation. (Supplied) - Advertisement - Tyler Powell More than a dozen Saddleworth Bowling Club members have pledged to take part in this year’s World’s Greatest Shave. Currently […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -