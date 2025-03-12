Saddleworth’s shave seeks support

Members of the Saddleworth Bowls Club are taking part in this year's World's Greatest Shave - shaving, cutting or colouring their hair to raise money for the Leukaemia Foundation. (Supplied)
Tyler Powell

More than a dozen Saddleworth Bowling Club members have pledged to take part in this year’s World’s Greatest Shave. Currently […]

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

