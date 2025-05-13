News Resignation repeat for Peterborough Council 13/05/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail Peterborough residents have expressed concern following the departure of a third Chief Executive Officer from the council in less than 18 months. (file) James Swanborough and Harry Mead District Council of Peterborough is facing significant challenges, following Leanne Babic's recent resignation as chief executive officer after a brief […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password