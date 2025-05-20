News Clare Valley’s Autumnal Gourmet display 20/05/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail Nine time Paralympic gold medallist Libby Kosmala at Taylors Wines for her first Gourmet Week. She is flanked by Stan Kosmala, Libby Netter and Bob Netter. (Jarrad Delaney: 478656) Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 478656 James Swanborough Australia’s longest running celebration of wine, food, and local culture Clare Valley Gourmet Week returned this week, officially beginning on […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password