News Inaugural board for Mid North and Yorke Tourism Zone 25/05/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail The newly appointed Inaugural Board of Directors for South Australia’s Mid North and Yorke Tourism Zone. Pictured from left are Bridget Johns (Yorke Peninsula), Anne Minion (Yorke Peninsula), Angela Ruddenklau (Clare Valley and Southern Flinders), Sandy Verschoor (chairperson), Dylan Strong (Yorke Peninsula/Clare Valley), Belinda Heinrich (Clare Valley) and John Bell (Adelaide). (Supplied) As part of the South Australian Tourism Commission’s plan for strengthening regional tourism, the first new Destination Management Zone is […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password