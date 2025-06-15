News Eudunda-Robertstown ladies visit Clare 15/06/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail Pastor Jacob Fabich, Jo Klein, Helen Wittwer, Lyn Schutz, Jenny Schutz, Faye Schaefer, Yvonne Rhode, Pam Dutschke, Audrey Ruediger, Judy Milde, Liz Kleinig, and Pam Kleinig in front of the St. John's school bus for the trip to the Clare Valley. (Supplied) An acceptance to an invitation by Clare Lutheran Fellowship saw 11 ladies from the Eudunda-Robertstown Parish board a St. John’s […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password