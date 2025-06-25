News Regional Development South Australia Launches Regional Priorities Statement 25/06/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail According to Primary Industries and Regions, South Australia, South Australia accounts for almost 80 percent of the nation’s premium wine, with over 700 wineries representing just under half of the country’s vineyards. (Supplied: RDSA/Daniel Trimboli) Regional Development South Australia (RDSA) has launched its landmark Regional Priorities Statement, ‘Strong Regions, Smart Growth’, calling on governments, industry, […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password