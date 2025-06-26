New look roundabout open

Wakefield Regional Council project coordinator William Dickson removes the road closed sign as the Edith Terrace/Short Terrace roundabout in Balaklava opens up again for traffic. (Jarrad Delaney: 485737)
Jarrad Delaney

Works on the new look roundabout on Edith Terrace/Short Terrace is now complete, and was reopened to traffic recently. Demolition […]

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.