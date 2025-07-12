Renewable energy to drive local opportunities

At the previous community information session for the Barn Hill Wind Farm, from left Jo Madin, AGL Community Relations, Hugh Johnston, AGL Power Developer and Adrian Gibney, Group Manager of Power Development AGL (Neralie Bailey: 397252_01)
Neralie Bailey

REDHILL - More information about the proposed Barn Hill Wind Farm Project will be available at an information session to […]

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.