News

Balaklava upgraded helipad operational

14/08/2025

A MedSTAR helicopter at the Balaklava Soldiers' Memorial Hospital helipad during a recent test landing. The upgraded helipad is now officially operational. (Terry Neumann)

Jarrad Delaney

After months of waiting the newly upgraded helipad at Balaklava Soldiers' Memorial Hospital is now operational, with medical helicopters now […]